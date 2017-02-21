Warning: This song is going to make you want to go to the dentist.
Milad Shadrooh, also known as The Singing Dentist, posted a parody of Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" on his YouTube page Monday night. And the Internet LOVES it. Shadrooh gained more than 115,000 followers overnight, Mashable reports.
"We talk for hours and hours about brushing teeth, gum disease, and tooth decay," he sings. "But you don't listen to me, you keep on eatin' sweets and smokin' 20 a day."
We have to admit, the song is catchy. But possibly the best part of this video is Shadrooh's dancing eyebrows.
Advertisement
Watch the full video below.
Advertisement