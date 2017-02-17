Selena Gomez is having herself a week. The musician and Instagram maven has inspired her fans, been hair goals, wished boyfriend The Weeknd a happy birthday, and dropped a new song. She's like Glinda the Good Witch of the North to Donald Trump's Wicked Witch of the West. That's if we're comparing activity and using only examples from The Wizard of Oz, which as we all know is the best way to compare activity. Her latest feat is just an example of why she's the reigning queen of Instagram. Hell, even her presence is enough to earn a photo millions of likes. Now she's back again, this time in a red dress that has the internet going nuts. This photo has racked up nearly 5 million likes in just 48 hours. She's wearing a look from Givenchy's upcoming 2017 collection. That won't even be out for another month, but it looks like a runaway success. The combination of the dress with the leather jacket is runway meets rock & roll at its finest.
Advertisement