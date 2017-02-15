If you ever need a serious mood booster, Selena Gomez has your back. The star has always talked openly about self-esteem issues and the importance of loving yourself. "Each and every one of you are made to be who you are," Gomez once told her fans at a concert. "God made each and every one of us to be who we want to be. And you're going to make mistakes, you're going to mess up, but you guys are amazing. Just know that, please." Gomez, who had the most-liked Instagram photo prior to Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement, has also spoken out about not liking social media. "You are not defined by an Instagram photo, by a like, by a comment," Gomez said at Canada's WE Day in 2014. "That does not define you." But her most inspirational quote might be from the 2016 American Music Awards. Gomez won the award for best pop rock female performance. In her speech, she said that "if you're broken, you do not have to stay broken." Amen to that.
