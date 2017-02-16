Selena Gomez’s New Hairstyle Is Giving Us Flashbacks

Update: There's a lot going on in Selena Gomez's life right now. She just dropped a brand-new song this morning, made us all collectively swoon with her V-Day makeup look, and now, she's showing off an entirely new hairstyle at a New York Fashion Week show.
Gomez shared a snap of her sitting with Vogue editor Anna Wintour. At first glance, her hair looks perfect as always, but look closely and you'll notice it is significantly longer than it was just days ago. While the length is likely courtesy of a few strategically placed extensions, we do have to admit the tousled style reminds us of her signature waves we all know and love. If the subtle switch-up has taught us anything, it's that change can be good. This story was originally posted on January 12. There must be something about that laid-back West Coast life. Just days after Nina Dobrev took the big chop, beauty chameleon Selena Gomez has followed suit. The same day that the multi-hyphenate talent returned to social media, she made a cameo on hairstylist-to-the-stars Hung Vanngo's Instagram account.
This is the shortest we've ever seen Gomez go, and the look is fresh and fierce. The choppy bob might just become the official hairstyle of L.A., because it seems like just about everyone's opting to slice off their beachy waves. Vanngo gave Gomez's style something extra with a deep side part, which offers up plenty of va-va-voom volume. The caption, which includes #secretproject, hints that there may be more in store. Forget that is-she-isn't-she dating the Weeknd nonsense. We can't think of a better way to mark the beginning of a new chapter than with a brand-new 'do.
