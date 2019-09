Selena Gomez’s New Hairstyle Is Giving Us Flashbacks

Gomez shared a snap of her sitting with Vogue editor Anna Wintour. At first glance, her hair looks perfect as always, but look closely and you'll notice it is significantly longer than it was just days ago. While the length is likely courtesy of a few strategically placed extensions, we do have to admit the tousled style reminds us of her signature waves we all know and love. If the subtle switch-up has taught us anything, it's that change can be good. This story was originally posted on January 12. There must be something about that laid-back West Coast life. Just days after Nina Dobrev took the big chop, beauty chameleon Selena Gomez has followed suit. The same day that the multi-hyphenate talent returned to social media , she made a cameo on hairstylist-to-the-stars Hung Vanngo's Instagram account.