It seems like Selena Gomez is officially back in the public sphere. Yesterday, the world (or just the paparazzi) caught the 24-year-old kissing The Weeknd, 26, who was previously linked to supermodel Bella Hadid. Before this highly-publicized smoochfest, Gomez had been pretty off the map — she took time away from the public last year to focus on her mental health. But January 2017 brought us a whole new Gomez. This is kissing-the-Weeknd Gomez. This is adorable-on-her-Instagram-story Gomez. This is slice 'o derriere on Instagram Gomez, and we're absolutely here for it. As People reports, photographer Mert Alas shared a picture of our lady Gomez last night wrapped in what looks like a hotel towel. (A side note for any towel nerds: it doesn't look like the most luxurious piece of cloth.) Actually, she's not really wrapped up in anything. In the photo, the towel covers only the necessary bits. (These are bits that Instagram deems necessary to cover — we don't make the rules.) Gomez's butt, save for a nude thong, is fully on display. The cheeky display seems to indicate that the musician is back to her usual shenanigans, and happy to be here. Selena Gomez's 2017 to-do list: come back to Instagram. Smooch your popstar beau. Look cute on Instagram. It's gonna be a good year. See the full Instagram, below.
