These Movies That Will Remind You What It Truly Means To Be Cold

The Weeknd can't feel his face. You can't feel your face, your toes, or your fingers, and you're fairly certain that your ears now resemble two frozen Jimmy Dean sausage patties. Welcome to winter, everyone! With frigid temperatures approaching the country right now, there's never been a better time to watch more movies about being cold.
Unless you're off to Gstaad for a spot of skiing with Mitzi and Lance, there's really only way to get through the sub-zero temps and slippery surfaces: a good old-fashioned movie night, served up with a roaring fire (okay, a space heater), some warming brandy, and the takeout some poor delivery driver had to bike through a snowstorm to bring you.
Winter, you see, is one of those things that seems better than it is. In films, it's beautiful and ethereal. In real life, it's cold and slushy. In films, you might become pals with a talking snowman or at least fling at few snowballs at Bill Murray. In real life, the only winter sport you're taking part in is falling on your ass on the sidewalk in front of large groups of people.
Long story short: Save yourself the frostbite, pull on those fleece jammies, and enjoy winter through the lens of Hollywood. It's just so much cozier.