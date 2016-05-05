There’s a new most-liked Instagram photo in the world.
The photo is a blurry snap posted by Justin Bieber. Captioned “Feels,” it shows the Canadian singer kissing ex-beau Selena Gomez. The photo was only posted in March, but it’s already garnered 3,569,000 likes. That’s 7,000 more than the previous record holder.
The picture got out to a strong start, including 350,000 likes in the first 15 minutes after posting. Those likes included one by Selena Gomez, who attended a Bieber concert at the Staples Centre shortly after the photo went live. The pair flirted quite a bit on Instagram earlier this year, though ultimately all the liking back and forth went for naught. Maybe knowing how popular they are in blurry form will change things?
The previous record holder was this image of Kendall Jenner laying back with hearts in her hair and a smile on her face. This one is in focus, although it does lack both Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.
