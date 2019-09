The picture got out to a strong start, including 350,000 likes in the first 15 minutes after posting. Those likes included one by Selena Gomez, who attended a Bieber concert at the Staples Center shortly after the photo went live. The pair flirted quite a bit on Instagram earlier this year , though ultimately all the liking back and forth went for naught. Maybe knowing how popular they are in blurry form will change things?The previous record holder was this image of Kendall Jenner laying back with hearts in her hair and a smile on her face. This one is in focus, although it does lack both Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.