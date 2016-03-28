Justin Bieber Likes To Flirt With Selena Gomez On Instagram

Justin Bieber is currently out on his Purpose album tour and keeping himself very busy. He is hiking, he is stripping, he is not meeting-and-greeting, and he is keeping up with his social media. Most notably, Bieber double-tapped on ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's bathing suit picture, and the internet is now freaking out about it.
Cute pic, right? Bieber thought so, too, and the people behind the Instagram account "JustinBieberTracker" spotted him getting his low-key flirt on.
At this point, it is pretty absurd how much people troll the pop stars' social media accounts to determine just how likely a potential Jelena reunion may be. Every public interaction between the two becomes front-and-center news, even something as minor as a simple like on Instagram. And for all the scrutiny heaped on their every move, the clues still aren't really leading anywhere.
E! claims it has a source who says Bieber and Gomez are trying to reunite, at least for dinner. The source says that Bieber had plans to re-create their epic Staples Center Titantic movie date while he was in Los Angeles performing, but it didn't happen. Gomez did, however, show up and seem to enjoy herself at his show last week.
Whatever their relationship status may be, they are still putting their careers first — which is a good example for their millions of doting fans to focus on their own pursuits.
But Instagram users take note — social media flirting is totally a thing, and all of your followers can see when you do it, too.
