On Saturday, Bieber posted some Instagrams of himself in the wild. The Biebs slept outdoors, as seen above (or, at least, he posed outdoors in a sleeping bag), communed with nature in the snow-covered woods, and gazed lovingly over a lake. But he wasn't just gazing, he was gazing in the buff. Nude. Fully unclothed. White skin visible and only made glaringly more so against the dark blue waters of some very lovely lake.

