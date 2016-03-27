It was a camping trip like any other, except it was Justin Bieber's camping trip and it included sharing an Instagram of his, ahem, full moon.
On Saturday, Bieber posted some Instagrams of himself in the wild. The Biebs slept outdoors, as seen above (or, at least, he posed outdoors in a sleeping bag), communed with nature in the snow-covered woods, and gazed lovingly over a lake. But he wasn't just gazing, he was gazing in the buff. Nude. Fully unclothed. White skin visible and only made glaringly more so against the dark blue waters of some very lovely lake.
For reasons only he can fathom, he had someone take a photo of him au naturel and shared it on Instagram. It was not his first Insta-butt shot and we'd wager that it is unlikely to be his last. It may be his most natural, however. Enjoy.
