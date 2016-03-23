Story from Music

Beliebers Are Not Happy After Justin Cancels Meet-&-Greets

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock.
Beliebers are pissed in the wake of Tuesday night's news regarding meet-and-greets with the pop star — and it may be too late now to say sorry. Justin Bieber wrote on Facebook last night that he was cancelling pre-show meetings with fans due to the fact that they leave him "drained and unhappy" and "emotionally exhausted to the point of depression." OUCH.
Even more surprisingly, the people who bought those meet-and-greet packages — which cost between $900 and $2,000, reports Us Weekly — will not necessarily be getting their money back. Since partial refunds are not issued by the company that sold the packages, refunding meet-and-greet means giving back concert tickets, as well. Those who bought the personal meet-and-greets will have to make do with a "VIP Hangout," where they may have the chance to meet the singer and take pictures of him, not with him, due to increased security measures.
Advertisement

Understandably, the news that fans won't be able to get up close and personal with the Biebz is not going over well on social media. Here are some of the reactions so far.
Advertisement

More from Music