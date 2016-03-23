Information on the Justin Bieber "I'll Show You" VIP package. pic.twitter.com/qFcuQRy5Jd— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) March 23, 2016
Understandably, the news that fans won't be able to get up close and personal with the Biebz is not going over well on social media. Here are some of the reactions so far.
How is Justin Bieber not gonna refund people who paid hundreds, probably thousands for a CANCELLED meet and greet?— mia (@warriorxcx) March 23, 2016
Lol when your meet and greet with Justin Bieber that you payed almost 1000 for gets cancelled!!!!! Love life!!!!!— Gracie Gordon (@GracieGordon8) March 23, 2016
Justin bieber doesn't even deserve his spot in the industry if he can't do a meet and greet smh pic.twitter.com/PTexxvFmu1— b (@katyisthiq) March 23, 2016
Justin Bieber saying he not doing meet and greet coz it drains him. It's like me saying 'I'm not going to work today coz it drains me.' #ok— Bethany Lowdon (@BethanyLowdon) March 23, 2016
Imagine how many poor girls worked their asses off to buy meet and greet tickets and then it gets cancelled😩 @justinbieber— lex (@lexsallows) March 23, 2016
Fans paid over $2000 for a meet and greet with Justin Bieber and he cancelled. The fans cant get money back either. That's hella wrong!— K Y L E (@shvrpshooter) March 23, 2016