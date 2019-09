Was That Selena Gomez At A Justin Bieber Show?

Prepare to lose your mind, Jelena shippers. Selena Gomez was in the house.Eagle-eyed concertgoers spied the pop star at last night's Justin Bieber performance in Los Angeles. The show of support comes just days after Bieber shared a throwback photo of him and his famous ex kissing. Gomez commented "perfect" on the post, prompting many fans to speculate about a possible reunion.These photos of her from Bieber's concert will no doubt add fuel to the fire. Here she is watching the show.