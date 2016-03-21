Story from Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Approves Of That Justin Bieber Kissing Photo

Erin Donnelly
Not everyone would be cool with an ex sharing an intimate photo on social media years after a breakup. Luckily for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez doesn't seem to be the type to get weirded out.

Bieber shared a 2011 photo of him and his pop star ex smooching in swimsuits on Instagram this weekend. Not only did Gomez reportedly "like" the photo, she also added a comment noting her approval.

"Perfect," the "Same Old Love" singer responded in a comment captured by this screenshot. Obviously, Team Jelena is losing its mind.

Feels

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

It's not the first time Bieber has taken a trip down memory lane. He shared two throwback photos of the former couple late last year. Is he still carrying a torch, or just messing with us all? At this rate, anything's possible.
