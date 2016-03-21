Selena Gomez Approves Of That Justin Bieber Kissing Photo

Not everyone would be cool with an ex sharing an intimate photo on social media years after a breakup. Luckily for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez doesn't seem to be the type to get weirded out.
Bieber shared a 2011 photo of him and his pop star ex smooching in swimsuits on Instagram this weekend. Not only did Gomez reportedly "like" the photo, she also added a comment noting her approval.
"Perfect," the "Same Old Love" singer responded in a comment captured by this screenshot. Obviously, Team Jelena is losing its mind.
It's not the first time Bieber has taken a trip down memory lane. He shared two throwback photos of the former couple late last year. Is he still carrying a torch, or just messing with us all? At this rate, anything's possible.
