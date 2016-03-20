Justin Bieber, are you trolling us? The singer is clearly enjoying making his fans and the media ask him that this week. Exhibit A is his Instagram post from Saturday, a throwback photo of him and ex Selena Gomez, kissing.
According to E! Online, he first posted the pic without comment. Then, he added the word "Feels." So, was he just feeling nostalgic about his ex on a lonely Saturday night? Or, is this a more calculated move to make us wonder whether he was feeling nostalgic about his ex on a lonely Saturday night? Feeding the fire that this little post ignited is the rumor that at some point, Gomez "liked" the post and then un-liked it. (If you would like to comb through the 2.5 million likes — and counting — to confirm as much, please let us know.)
All week, the Biebs has been making us speculate about his state of mind as he begins his Purpose tour. He posted pics of himself staying at the lavish $10,000-a-night Bay Area Airbnb where Beyoncé crashed during the Super Bowl. He got all done up in his Kurt Cobain best for his tour's kickoff in Seattle. In an oddly intimate interaction on Friday, he invited a fan onstage to put his hair in a ponytail. Still, if this is Bieber's new version of "acting out," all we can say is that we're glad he didn't get a monkey this time.
