See Inside Justin Bieber & Beyoncé's $10K-A-Night Airbnb

We'll admit it: We are still coming down from Beyoncé's incredible halftime performance . And in case you were wondering where Queen Bey rested her head after slaying so hard at the big game, well, we have that answer.The singer shared a post-game photo of herself chilling in sweats at her Airbnb rental in the Los Altos Hills. She captioned the pic, "Thank you @Airbnb," and even without the wind machines cranking, her hair looked glorious.But, back to the property . The sprawling estate, located about 30 miles outside San Francisco, is a contemporary paradise with sweeping views of the Bay and features five bedrooms and five baths. Floating fireplaces, infinity pools, wine cellars — you name it, this rental has it. It's literally fit for a queen.Want to feel a little bit like Bey and book the spot? Well, it's going to cost you. At $10K-a-night, the home is no drop in the bucket. Well, at least you can you ogle the pics of the spot ahead and feel that much closer to Bey. Take a look — it's pretty epic.