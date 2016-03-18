See Inside Justin Bieber & Beyoncé's $10K-A-Night Airbnb

UPDATE: It seems this property has attracted yet another pop superstar. While traveling to the Bay Area as part of his Purpose tour, Justin Bieber holed up at the expansive Los Altos, CA pad that Beyoncé stayed in earlier this year. Airbnb picked up the tab on the home, which includes everything from an infinity pool to chickens roaming around. See the snaps of Bieber hanging out in the palatial modern home.
This story was originally published February 9, 2016.
We'll admit it: We are still coming down from Beyoncé's incredible halftime performance. And in case you were wondering where Queen Bey rested her head after slaying so hard at the big game, well, we have that answer.
The singer shared a post-game photo of herself chilling in sweats at her Airbnb rental in the Los Altos Hills. She captioned the pic, "Thank you @Airbnb," and even without the wind machines cranking, her hair looked glorious.
But, back to the property. The sprawling estate, located about 30 miles outside San Francisco, is a contemporary paradise with sweeping views of the Bay and features five bedrooms and five baths. Floating fireplaces, infinity pools, wine cellars — you name it, this rental has it. It's literally fit for a queen.
Want to feel a little bit like Bey and book the spot? Well, it's going to cost you. At $10K-a-night, the home is no drop in the bucket. Well, at least you can you ogle the pics of the spot ahead and feel that much closer to Bey. Take a look — it's pretty epic.
