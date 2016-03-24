Was That Selena Gomez At A Justin Bieber Show?

Erin Donnelly
Prepare to lose your mind, Jelena shippers. Selena Gomez was in the house.

Eagle-eyed concertgoers spied the pop star at last night's Justin Bieber performance in Los Angeles. The show of support comes just days after Bieber shared a throwback photo of him and his famous ex kissing. Gomez commented "perfect" on the post, prompting many fans to speculate about a possible reunion.

These photos of her from Bieber's concert will no doubt add fuel to the fire. Here she is watching the show.


And here she is hanging out backstage with musician Andrew Watt and friend-of-Biebs John Shahidi.


We'll be keeping a close eye on Bieber's Instagram. There must be a selfie from the evening floating around somewhere.
