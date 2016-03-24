Was That Selena Gomez At A Justin Bieber Show?

Prepare to lose your mind, Jelena shippers. Selena Gomez was in the house.
Eagle-eyed concertgoers spied the pop star at last night's Justin Bieber performance in Los Angeles. The show of support comes just days after Bieber shared a throwback photo of him and his famous ex kissing. Gomez commented "perfect" on the post, prompting many fans to speculate about a possible reunion.
These photos of her from Bieber's concert will no doubt add fuel to the fire. Here she is watching the show.
Eagle-eyed concertgoers spied the pop star at last night's Justin Bieber performance in Los Angeles. The show of support comes just days after Bieber shared a throwback photo of him and his famous ex kissing. Gomez commented "perfect" on the post, prompting many fans to speculate about a possible reunion.
These photos of her from Bieber's concert will no doubt add fuel to the fire. Here she is watching the show.
Did @justinbieber's TBT #Jelena pix on Instagram work? Selena Gomez spotted front & center at #PurposeTour in LA! pic.twitter.com/vpLcBiuCKQ— 997 NOW (@997now) March 24, 2016
And here she is hanging out backstage with musician Andrew Watt and friend-of-Biebs John Shahidi.
The real deal @john and @selenagomez - 📸 by @Andrew50Watt from @shots pic.twitter.com/kBH7pjL4j2— Shots Crew (@shotscrewbr) March 24, 2016
We'll be keeping a close eye on Bieber's Instagram. There must be a selfie from the evening floating around somewhere.
Advertisement