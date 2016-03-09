Selena Gomez, she of the Pantene commercials and the Bieber drama moratorium, got stuck in an elevator in Paris this week. That's the thing about staying in even the loveliest of Parisian hotels: They are often old, as are the lifts ferrying passengers between floors.
Anyway, everything turned out fine. All passengers made it out safely, thanks to a rider who may or may not be the 2016 incarnation of MacGyver. He pried the doors open. Everyone escaped. No one got cut in half climbing out between floors. But don't take our word for it. Watch the not-so-daring rescue for yourself.
That time we got stuck in an elevator in Paris... pic.twitter.com/14s6xRliqh— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 8, 2016
