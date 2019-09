Selena Gomez Asks Fans To Dial Down All The Justin Bieber Drama

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been broken up for a long while now. But that doesn't mean the "Hands to Myself" singer is done fielding comments about what fans think might still be going on behind the scenes. And — understandably — she's sick of it.A Selena Gomez fan page recently posted a video of the singer rocking out to Lil Wayne's song "Single."Soon enough, followers and fans began buzzing about whether or not the post was meant for Bieber's eyes on the singer's own Instagram account. One user added the comment "I smell drama," tagging a friend. Then, Selena posted her true feelings about all the speculation.