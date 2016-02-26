Selena Gomez Asks Fans To Dial Down All The Justin Bieber Drama

Elizabeth Kiefer
Photo: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
Selena Gomez at the 58th Grammy Awards.
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been broken up for a long while now. But that doesn't mean the "Hands to Myself" singer is done fielding comments about what fans think might still be going on behind the scenes. And — understandably — she's sick of it.

A Selena Gomez fan page recently posted a video of the singer rocking out to Lil Wayne's song "Single."

Soon enough, followers and fans began buzzing about whether or not the post was meant for Bieber's eyes on the singer's own Instagram account. One user added the comment "I smell drama," tagging a friend. Then, Selena posted her true feelings about all the speculation.
Twitter.
"I want to delete my Instagram. There's no drama. Everyone else creates drama. Including this post," she allegedly responded. (The comment is no longer available on the original thread; there are more than 19,000 comments that seem to affirm that the singer did chime in.)
Tumblr/Selena Gomez News.
Selena Gomez allegedly fights back against Bieber drama.
According to screenshots obtained by E!, Gomez also added that the Lil Wayne singalong was just her goofing around. "THATS A JOKE. I WAS SINGING BACK TO LIL WAYNE. MY LIFE ISN'T ANOUNT [sic] MY EX."

The frustration is real.
