It took us a long time. We worked collaboratively with our designers and came up with a theme and colour. We actually went shopping and visited some showrooms and picked out the designers that we liked. The couch we have is from a designer in Switzerland and it took just nine months to make. We found loads of other stuff like this cool PVC chair that looks like plastic melting down. That was made by an Italian designer and it was the only one. It just seemed very us.