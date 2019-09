I'm An Interior Designer & I Spend £5,000 A Year On Skin Care

My first major splurge was Crème de la Mer and it’s been a downward spiral for my bank account ever since. My fiancé knows I spend a fair amount on skin care, but he also knows it’s my own hard-earned money and would never tell me how I should be spending my pay cheque. Ladies and gentlemen, don’t ever be with somebody that tells you how to spend your own damn money! I'm the type of woman that would rather spend £210 on a serum (after lots of research on the product before purchasing) than on a £210 top that will be out of style in a year. It’s so much more important to me to spend on an item that will make my skin and my physical self feel better.