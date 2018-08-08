Sensitive skin: A lot of us say we have it, few of us actually know what do with it. And for those with extremely sensitive skin — that kind that leads to things like rosacea, eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, and cystic acne — it can sometimes seem like there's nothing out there that will make your skin calm TF down. The answer? A less is more routine using products with gentle ingredients and no harsh chemicals or fragrances.
Ahead, aesthetician Gina Marí, Amy Wechsler, MD, and Dr. Marisa Garshick, share their expertise on sensitive skin and the simple, no-fuss routine that will keep your complexion happy. If you're still experiencing skin flare-ups or major irritation, it's best to see a dermatologist who can manage your condition with topical or oral prescription medication.