Sensitive skin: A lot of us say we have it, few of us actually know what do with it. And for those with extremely sensitive skin — that kind that leads to things like rosacea , eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, and cystic acne — it can sometimes seem like there's nothing out there that will make your skin calm TF down. The answer? A less is more routine using products with gentle ingredients and no harsh chemicals or fragrances.