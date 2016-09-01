Though we may want to know exactly what's in the beauty products we're using, reading the labels on the back of bottles can cause major anxiety. Ingredient lists can often feel as long as our college essays, and they're almost impossible to understand.
While we're not necessarily saying fewer is best — because that's not always true — we know some skincare, hair, and makeup buffs prefer to use goods that have a label that is a little easier and less time-consuming (ie., less googling) to decipher.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best beauty products, from shampoo to face wash to nail polish remover, that contain just 10 ingredients or fewer. Trust us, you don't always need a lot of stuff to get the job done.
