Your skin goes through a lot every day. A haphazard morning cleanse. A layer (or two) of makeup. A veil of smog as you commute to work, where the chill outside strips you of moisture and the heating inside your office leaves your face feeling tight. A post-work glass of wine (or two), and a night of tossing and turning, tomorrow’s deadlines already looming in your mind. Even if you don’t think your skin is particularly sensitive (though 52% of British women reportedly do), the hardiest of complexions would need a little TLC after all that, don't you agree?
Enter Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Treatment Lotion. Ten years after Origins' first collaboration with leading integrative medical practitioner Dr. Andrew Weil, they’ve teamed up again to bring some new additions to the family. The new Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion is perfect for all skin types – it’s the hydrating and calming booster you need to navigate all seasons. Formulated with the brand's signature Mega-Mushroom Complex (more on that in a sec), the lotion is turbocharged with fermented chaga and coprinus mushrooms, which work to calm and soothe. It also has cold-pressed camellia oil to minimise irritation and a probiotic complex to reinforce the skin’s barrier. "Chaga mushrooms are a brilliant cellular defence and antioxidant, while reishi, often referred to as ‘the queen of mushrooms’ is a superlative anti-inflammatory," explained Dr. Weil. It’s the healing powers of these humble fungi that make them so potent in the Mega-Mushroom Complex, while still calming the skin. By improving the skin’s resilience, you’ll be better protected from whatever the week throws at you, while maintaining that elusive lit-from-within glow.
Want in? There are four great ways to work the lotion into your routine, depending on your skin’s needs. For a once-a-week spa day treat, combine all four for a mega hydration hit, or choose to tap, replenish, massage or refresh your skin as needed.
Read on to learn how...