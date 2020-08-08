Manufactured Event: Getting back into the groove of this series means remembering that every episode has some sort of loosely relevant "event" where the producers have clearly told cast members to bring up their most dramatic complaints about each other. Some make sense, like all of Mary's wedding-related festivities in season two, but others, like Christine's "birthday party" — a.k.a. a cast dinner in the back room of a West Hollywood restaurant — were clearly created for the show. Sorry, this is a woman whose engagement party included exotic animals and fire dancers, and you're expecting us to believe she just had a chill hang for her birthday? A tarot reader was on hand to give delightfully shady and often accurate readings to everyone — except the birthday girl, whom she described as not liking drama. So take the rest with the grain of salt.