Chelsea Handler Cries In Public Now & Everyone Needs To Deal With It

Chelsea Handler's comfort zone has always been a place of laughter. But while working on her latest book Life Will Be The Death of Me...and you too! the comedian found herself in tears. Often. And in front of an audience of sorts, too. "I would sit in so many airports, because that’s where I like to write: in lounges. I would sit, and I would just be bawling," Chelsea tells Refinery29's co-founder and global editor-in-chief Christene Barberich on the season 4 premiere episode of UnStyled. "I was like, oh God, this is a wreck, but I was at a place where I could actually deal with crying in public, not giving a shit [if] anybody saw me crying. Just being really present with what I was writing."