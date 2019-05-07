Chelsea Handler Cries In Public Now & Everyone Needs To Deal With It

As Chelsea tells it, becoming that vulnerable, that in touch with her own pain— even deciding to seek the help of a therapist at all — was hard as hell. As fans know, hers is a powerful, no-fucks-given brand of fearlessness. "I looked at therapy like I look at a lot of things in Los Angeles — as gratitude-universe area that I didn’t want to be part of," she admits. "I felt like those people who talk about kale all day are fucking idiots, and they annoy me. And I didn’t want to become that — going into therapy, writing this all down, starting to meditate, changing my life."