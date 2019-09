The BAFTA TV Awards Nominations Are Here

Other exciting shows worth mentioning include Derry Girls and Sally4Ever 's nominations for Scripted Comedy; Louis Theroux's Altered States , which has been recognised in the Factual Series group; and of course, Great British Bake Off found its way into the Features category. Among the notable exclusions is The Long Song , BBC One's adaptation of Andrea Levy's wonderful book about the last days of slavery in Jamaica. Though it didn't quite hit it off with audiences in the way we thought it might, there were a few suspicions that The Little Drummer Girl would get a nod somewhere along the way, but it seems its chance for a gong is at the BAFTA craft awards, which are separate from the television awards. Did your favourite show get a mention? Read ahead to see the full list of nominations (and pray for worthy wins in a couple of months' time).