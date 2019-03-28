The BAFTA TV Awards Nominations Are Here

The BAFTA TV awards 2019 are peeking over the horizon and as we prepare to celebrate the very best of British television, the full list of nominations has just landed.
Unsurprisingly, it's shaping up to be an incredible year for the BBC who released a barrage of hit shows last year and earned themselves some of the highest viewing figures they've seen in years. Bodyguard? We were all hooked. Mrs Wilson? Gosh, what a performance by Ruth Wilson. Killing Eve? ICYMI, we still can't stop talking about it.
Just yesterday the shortlist for Virgin Media's public voted Must-See Moment was announced, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's multi-award-winning spy drama Killing Eve earning a nomination there, too. It's also received nods for Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in the Leading Actress category, will compete against Bodyguard and Informer in the Drama Series category, and Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia have each been nominated for Supporting Actress and Actor. With the second series due to air in America in the next couple of weeks (and land in the UK shortly after, we hope), things are looking pretty damn good for the show, don't you think?
Other exciting shows worth mentioning include Derry Girls and Sally4Ever's nominations for Scripted Comedy; Louis Theroux's Altered States, which has been recognised in the Factual Series group; and of course, Great British Bake Off found its way into the Features category. Among the notable exclusions is The Long Song, BBC One's adaptation of Andrea Levy's wonderful book about the last days of slavery in Jamaica. Though it didn't quite hit it off with audiences in the way we thought it might, there were a few suspicions that The Little Drummer Girl would get a nod somewhere along the way, but it seems its chance for a gong is at the BAFTA craft awards, which are separate from the television awards. Did your favourite show get a mention? Read ahead to see the full list of nominations (and pray for worthy wins in a couple of months' time).
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Big Narstie Show, Channel 4
The Last Leg, Channel 4
A League Of Their Own, Sky One
Would I Lie To You, BBC One
Current Affairs
Football's Wall Of Silence (Al Jazeera Investigations), Al Jazeera English
Iran Unveiled (Exposure): Taking On The Ayatollahs, ITV
Massacre At Ballymurphy, Channel 4
Myanmar's Killing Fields (Dispatches), Channel 4
Drama Series
Bodyguard, BBC One
Informer, BBC One
Killing Eve, BBC One
Save Me, Sky Atlantic
Entertainment Performance
Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
David Mitchell – Would I Lie To You? BBC One
Lee Mack – Would I Lie To You? BBC One
Rachel Parrish – The Mash Report, BBC Two
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
Britain's Got Talent, ITV
Michael McIntyre's Big Show, BBC One
Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One
Factual Series
24 Hours In A&E, Channel 4
Life And Death Row, BBC Three
Louis Theroux's Altered States, BBC Two
Prison, Channel 4
Features
Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, ITV
The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC Two
Who Do You Think You Are? BBC One
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Daisy May Cooper – This Country, BBC Three
Jessica Hynes – There She Goes, BBC Four
Julia Davis – Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
Lesley Manville – Mum, BBC Two
International
54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, BBC Four
The Handmaid's Tale, Channel 4
Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville), BBC Two
Succession, Sky Atlantic
Leading Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
Chance Perdomo – Killed By My Debt, BBC Three
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal, BBC One
Lucian Msamati – Kiri, Channel 4
Leading Actress
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve, BBC One
Keeley Hawes – Bodyguard, BBC One
Ruth Wilson – Mrs Wilson, BBC One
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve, BBC One
Live Event
Open Heart Surgery: Live, Channel 5
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC One
The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, BBC One
Stand Up to Cancer, Channel 4
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Alex Macqueen – Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
Jamie Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
Peter Mullan – Mum, BBC Two
Steve Pemberton – Inside No. 9, BBC Two
Mini-series
A Very English Scandal, BBC One
Kiri, Channel 4
Mrs Wilson, BBC One
Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
News Coverage
Bullying and Harassment In The House Of Commons (Newsnight), BBC Two
Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Channel 4
Good Morning Britain: On A Knife Edge, ITV
Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive, ITV
Reality and Constructed Factual
Dragons' Den, BBC Two
I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! ITV
Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds, Channel 4
The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night, ITV
Scripted Comedy
Derry Girls, Channel 4
Mum, BBC Two
Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
Short-form Programme
Bovril Pam (Snatches From Women's Lives), BBC Four
The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk, BBC iPlayer
Missed Call, Real Stories
Wonderdate, BBC iPlayer
Single Documentary
Driven: The Billy Monger Story, BBC Three
Gun No. 6, BBC Two
My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me, BBC One
School For Stammerers, ITV
Single Drama
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), Netflix
Care, BBC One
Killed By My Debt, BBC Three
Through The Gates (On The Edge), Channel 4
Soap and Continuing Drama
Casualty, BBC One
Coronation Street, ITV
EastEnders, BBC One
Hollyoaks, Channel 4
Specialist Factual
Bros: After The Screaming Stops, BBC Four
Grayson Perry: Rites Of Passage, Channel 4
Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley, BBC One
Superkids: Breaking Away From Care, Channel 4
Sport
2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England, BBC One
2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, BBC One
England's Test Cricket - Cook's Farewell, Sky Sports Cricket
Winter Olympics, BBC Two
Supporting Actress
Billie Piper – Collateral, BBC Two
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve, BBC One
Keeley Hawes – Mrs Wilson, BBC One
Monica Dolan – A Very English Scandal, BBC One
Supporting Actor
Alex Jennings – Unforgotten, ITV
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal, BBC One
Kim Bodnia – Killing Eve, BBC One
Stephen Graham – Save Me, Sky Atlantic
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (public voted)
Bodyguard, Julia Montague Assassinated – BBC One
Coronation Street, Gail’s Monologue on the Suicide of Aidan Connor – ITV
Doctor Who, Rosa Parks, The Doctor and Her Companions Make Sure Historical Moments Remain – BBC One
Killing Eve, Eve Stabs Villanelle – BBC One
Peter Kay's Car Share, The Finale – BBC One
Queer Eye, Tom Completes His Transformation – Netflix
The BAFTA TV Awards are on 12th May 2019
