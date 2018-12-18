We meet July in her late teens/early 20s at her mistress' house. She smiles mischievously as she removes the pearl buttons from one of Caroline's dresses. As Caroline's wails for July to come to her attention travel across to the slave quarters, July doesn’t flinch. She knows she’s got some time. She knows that Caroline – her silly, overdramatic and wildly distorted mistress who is as much a victim of her circumstance as she is unbearably naïve to what’s going on around her – can’t survive without her, and this dress that she’s waiting on is the least of either of their problems. July grins at the camera to bring us in on this warped joke and takes her time stealing the buttons for herself. There’s humour in the face of adversity.