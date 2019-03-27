Cast your mind back to last September. Killing Eve had finally landed in the UK (after months of dodging spoilers on social media) and it wasn't long before we crowned Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer the new queens of televised thriller. Eve Polastri and Villanelle gave us so much more than the classic (read: tired) game of cat and mouse. They gave us quick-witted, psychologically fascinating and uncompromisingly stylish entertainment. But of all the twists and turns that series one threw at us, the scene that left us gawping at our telly screens came at the very end.
Spoiler alert (although, come on. If you haven't watched it by now, where have you been?): Eve stabbed Villanelle in the stomach – and locked eyes with her as she did it. Seconds earlier, the pair had finally found themselves in bed together. Their compulsive draw to each other was poised to reach an intimate climax as Villanelle tenderly played with Eve's hair. "I've never done anything like this before," Eve confides as we're drawn into a rare moment of harmony in the series. And then, boom! The carpet is ripped from beneath our feet, there's blood spilling out of our favourite assassin's stomach and Twitter is alight with a million "NO FUCKING WAY!"s.
The scene's impact hasn't gone unnoticed. Besides our unwavering excitement for season two, this very moment has been nominated for a BAFTA award. Alongside five other top TV moments from 2018, "Eve stabs Villanelle" is nominated for Virgin Media's Must-See Moment – the only award at the TV BAFTAs that's publicly voted.
It's joined by other standout moments in some of the UK's best loved TV shows. BBC's Bodyguard has earned a nomination not for the controversial finale but for the moment Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) was assassinated, not halfway through the series. Jodie Whittaker ushered in a new era of Doctor Who to huge acclaim – so much so that the incredibly moving Rosa Parks episode has won the show a nomination for how significantly it grabbed our attention.
Also on the list you'll find moving narratives from a far-reaching selection of programmes. Coronation Street and Peter Kay's Car Share sit next to Netflix's Queer Eye, which was nominated for the moment Tom (from the heart-rending "you can't fix ugly" episode) completed his transformation and confirmed the reboot as one of the most joyful series to hit the streaming platform. Competition is stiff but the choice of which TV show goes home with the "Must-See" award in May is down to you. Relive that delicious Killing Eve moment along with the other nominees below.
Virgin's Media's Must-See Moment 2019 Nominations
BBC, Bodyguard – Julia Montague assassinated
ITV, Coronation Street – Gail's monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor
BBC, Doctor Who – Rosa Parks, The Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain
BBC, Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle
BBC, Peter Kay's Car Share – The Finale
Netflix, Queer Eye – Tom completes his transformation
Vote for your favourite Must-See Moment at virginmedia.com/bafta. Voting opens on Wednesday 27th March at 8am and closes on 1st May at 5pm.
