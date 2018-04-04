The new series of Love Island is just around the corner and Chris, Kem, Olivia and Marcel feel like estranged friends (especially now that most of them have since broken off their relationships, sob). But we'll always have a little cubbyhole in our hearts for the series of 2017, the year the ITV2 dating show truly swept the nation, spawning thousands of memes and even piquing Jeremy Corbyn's interest.
If you were one of the millions of viewers for whom phrases like "my type on paper" and "my head is gone" became crucial ways to express yourself last summer, then you'll be happy to have a legitimate excuse to relive one of the series' most legendary moments.
Remember when Stormzy, one of the show's most famous fans, randomly appeared in the villa via video link? Twitter blew up with excitement when the episode aired and now even BAFTA has acknowledged the moment's televisual importance, nominating it for the "Virgin TV's Must-See Moment" gong at this year's ceremony.
lol I've tried to resist but fucking hell love island is the best bit of TV I've watched in years this shit is incredible ??♂️— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) June 29, 2017
In case you were careless enough to miss it, rap "legends" Chris, Kem and Marcel were rehearsing one of their flows when the acclaimed grime artist popped up on screen with some tips for how to up their game. "Oh my days, oh my days, what the fuck?" exclaimed Kem in shock, before explaining away his excitement as if to maintain his street cred. "Obviously Stormzy's a big name but we're also a big name, so it's just like seeing a friend." Natch.
While Stormzy said he was "feeling [their material]," he advised them to stop holding their phones as they spat their rhymes. "Just don't use your phones and you're good to go."
Competition for the BAFTA is fierce, though, with moments from TV titans including Game of Thrones and Blue Planet, as well as Ariana Grande’s performance of "One Last Time" at the One Love concert following the Manchester terrorist attack, also in the running.
Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment nominations
ITV2's Love Island – Stormzy Makes a Surprise Appearance
Sky Atlantic's Game of Thrones – Viserion is Killed by the Night King
BBC One's Doctor Who – The Thirteenth Doctor Revealed
BBC One's One Love Manchester – Ariana Grande Sings "One Last Time"
BBC One's Blue Planet II – Mother Pilot Whale Grieves
BBC One's Line of Duty – Huntley’s Narrow Escape
