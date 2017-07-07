This Lucky Love Island Contestant Just Won The Backing Of Jeremy Corbyn

We're among the enormous segment of the British population that's hooked on ITV2's Love Island right now. You might have guessed.
But if there's one thing that could pique our interest – and strengthen our passion – even more, it would be hearing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comment on the show.
And it's our lucky day.
During a visit to an apprenticeships college in Barnet, north London, yesterday, The Tab asked if he'd been gorging on the show like the rest of us, to which the 68-year-old replied: "No I haven't, but I've been advised that Marcel needs a vote. He needs a vote.
"He needs a bit of help; he needs a bit of, shall I say..." he added, before pausing for dramatic effect, "TLC."
The boy @jeremycorbyn has formally endorsed Marcel to win #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GYFp7wXgtG— The Tab (@TheTab) July 7, 2017
A sage choice, we think many will agree. Indeed, the former Blazin' Squad star (is "star" pushing it?) was crowned the most popular Islander in a recent public vote.
While The Sun was unconvinced that Corbyn's endorsement would work in Marcel's favour ("It remains to be seen whether Corbyn has backed the Love Island winner, knowing very little about victory himself" it wrote, lol), the news went down predictably well on social media.
Many people were virtually combusting with excitement and some suggested the youth vote could rally together once more.
Corbyn talking about Love Island has absolutely made my year ?????— Abi J (@abii_jones) July 7, 2017
The absolute boy has very sound opinions on Love Island https://t.co/SQKF0GbDWq— Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) July 7, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn advising people to vote Marcel on Love Island has gotta be the best thing I've see all day— emily (@emlarbeyy) July 7, 2017
Corbyn wants Marcel to win Love Island, the man can do no wrong.— Cameron Thompson (@Cambo1508) July 7, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn wants Marcel to win Love Island and if young people stick together like we did during the election then Marcel HAS to win— my name is george. (@george_mckillop) July 7, 2017
If Marcel's popularity continues to blossom as much as Labour's since the election, there's a good chance he'll win the £50k prize money and bolster his burgeoning status as a national treasure.
