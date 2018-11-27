Ready for another curveball? Ruth’s grandfather, Alec, was a spy. He met Alison in the last few years of the second world war when she took a job as his secretary in the British intelligence agency. They eventually fell in love, moved in, married, had kids and built a life together. However, his inherently shady career made the puzzle of the multiple lives he was leading even more difficult to piece together. Ruth explained that her grandmother had destroyed anything that had any mention of Alec. All they had to go on was the memoir that was written poignantly from her one perspective, and was passed on to the family in two parts – one half to be read while Alison was still alive, the other only to be read after her death.