Life was starting to feel good again. I was leaving the house, showered and teeth brushed, but things at home weren’t feeling good. Sneaky wasn’t allowed back into Australia because of her breed, which made the parents in us feel like failures that we had abandoned her. The direction Samuel and I saw our lives going in changed. I really wanted to go back to the States and work again, and make the most of what opportunities I’d been given. I realised that when Dad died, a part of me did as well. I had stopped doing things simply because I didn’t have him to tell. I had told myself that he was the reason I did everything; I travelled and worked all over the place so that we’d have more stories to share and every time I visited him in hospital a nurse would always say, "Ooooh I’ve heard all about you and your travels and stories!" After seeing a psychologist, I realised that he could still be my purpose for doing things, I just wouldn’t have him to tell anymore.