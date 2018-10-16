Let's start with Pete Davidson, who kicked things off two Saturdays ago by dragging Kanye West on SNL (the week after gushing about Ariana Grande in a Weekend Update appearance that feels so awkward now). Then West figuratively says "Hold my beer" and deletes all traces of his social media accounts. Then Camila Mendes and Kylie Jenner both scream "Hold my beer" so Mendes could confirm dating rumours with her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton (we stan!), and Jenner could tease that she and Travis Scott, father to her child Stormi, are secretly married. Maybe.