Rumours start to swirl that The Weeknd's other ex, Selena Gomez, is entering a treatment centre following an "emotional" breakdown, but Busy Philipps (inadvertently) says, "Hold my beer" when she reveals that she met the Pope after having an abortion as a teenager. To change the mood, Channing Tatum asks Busy to hold his beer by low-key revealing he is maybe dating "Domino" singer Jessie J, who doesn't not look like his ex-wife Jenna Dewan (formerly known as Jenna Dewan Tatum). Princess Eugenie says, "That's cute, but hold my beer because it's time for my Royal Wedding." Her new cousin-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, smirks, and (in a fake British accent), demands "Hold my beer" and reveals that she is expecting her first child with Prince Harry — the seventh in line for the throne. Prince Harry's sister-in-law Pippa Middleton (a total scene-stealer at Will and Kate's wedding seven years ago) says "Hold my beer" because I am actually having my baby this week.