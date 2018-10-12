Every Celebrity Guest At Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding

A wedding is only as good as the guests make it, and judging by the celebrity turnout at today's royal wedding, the ceremony and reception are sure to be glamorous. Not quite rivaling Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's May nuptials where the Queen hobnobbed with George and Amal Clooney, Idris Elba, and Oprah, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding still delivered on star power.
Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, and James Blunt were met with roaring applause and cheers as they made their way to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The guests, pushing against the blistery U.K. wind that threatened every fascinator around, flashed Hollywood smiles ahead of the ceremony.
Here, every celebrity guest from Eugenie's magical wedding.