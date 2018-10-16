Pippa Middleton Welcomes A Baby Boy

Just one day after Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement, and four days after attending Princess Eugenie's star-studded wedding, Pippa Middleton has given birth. The socialite, and sister to Kate Middleton, gave birth to a baby boy with her husband, James Matthews.
In a statement given to Refinery29, Middleton's rep confirms the couple welcomed their son Monday October 15 at 1:58 p.m., local time. He weighed 8 pounds and 9 ounces. "Everyone is delighted and Mother and baby are doing well," they shared.
Kate and her husband Prince William shared a statement through the Kensington Palace. The couple is "thrilled" for the new member of their growing extended family.
Advertisement
Their son, whose name has not yet been revealed, will be the cousin of the Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Reports of Pippa's pregnancy first made the rounds in April, before the news was confirmed in early June.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
Advertisement