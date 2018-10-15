It Looks Like Pippa Middleton Is Going Into Labor The Day Of Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Announcement

Is the Royal family welcoming a new baby, the very same day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their own pregnancy announcement? It's possible.
According to The Daily Mail, a very pregnant Pippa Middleton was spotted in the maternity wing of a West London hospital. While that does not mean she is immediately going into labor, it could hint that her first baby with husband James Matthews could arrive quite soon.
This news comes just after Middleton — the sister of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge — attended Prince Eugenie's wedding on October 12.
Middleton, 35, has been writing about her pregnancy for months as a fitness blogger for Waitrose. Unlike Meghan, who had to shut down her own lifestyle blog The Tig while on the way to her own Royal Wedding, Middleton is not technically a royal and therefore is free to write as she likes. In fact, it was in the column for Waitrose — which is associated with the British grocery store — that she confirmed her own pregnancy.
"When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my normal 4-to-5-day-a-week routine and find a way of continuing my exercise safely throughout the three trimesters," she wrote in the column.
As for Meghan, she did speak up about her own pregnancy — albeit through an official royal statement.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the official Twitter account for Kensington Palace announced Monday morning.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018
Should Middleton have her baby soon, she can definitely give Meghan and Prince Harry some baby tips — and, perhaps, a few hand-me-downs, too. As if the Royal family would need them, but hey, it's the thought that counts?
