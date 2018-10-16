UPDATE: This story was originally published on October 12, 2018. Pippa Middleton gave birth to a baby boy today, just one day after Meghan Markle announced she is pregnant as well. Ahead, are some of the ways Pippa exercised during her pregnancy.
The second Pippa Middleton stepped foot onto the scene at her sister Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011, there were rumors that she was into health and fitness. From her alleged butt workouts to her impressive affinity for endurance sports, everyone wanted to work out like and be like Pippa. Since then, the younger Middleton sister has basically been crowned a royal fitness influencer, and fully embraced the role.
In case you didn't hear the murmurings around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May, Pippa Middleton is pregnant! Like, super pregnant, reportedly days away from her due date. So today, when Pippa rolled up to the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank visibly super pregnant, the internet fell in love with her once again and wanted to know her secrets.
Luckily for Pippa fans, she has been blogging throughout her pregnancy about the workouts that she's taken to, for the British supermarket, Waitrose. Of course, everyone is different and every pregnancy is different. But if you want some royal-adjacent inspiration for how to stay active during pregnancy, consider taking a page from Pippa's blog.