Are The Royals Allowed To Work Out?

Those of us who have been following Markle for a while can assume that wellness has always been a big part of her life . Back in the day, when Markle was still running her lifestyle blog The Tig , she often wrote about health and fitness, and her mom is a yoga teacher, for crying out loud. After news broke about her engagement to Prince Harry, a handful of her former trainers came out of the woodwork to tell people how to " work out like Meghan Markle ." Meanwhile, Markle was allegedly helping reform Harry's health habits , by getting him to work out and convincing him to quit smoking. Besides that, there have been no clues as to whether or not she is still invested in her fitness pursuits. So, is that part of being a royal, too?