The second Pippa Middleton stepped onto the scene at her sister Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011, there was discussion about her health and fitness regime. From her rumoured bum workouts to her impressive affinity for endurance sports, everyone was interested in Pippa's active lifestyle. Since then, the younger Middleton sister has basically been crowned a royal fitness influencer, and fully embraced the role.
In case you didn't hear the murmurings around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May, Pippa Middleton is pregnant! Like, super pregnant, reportedly days away from her due date. So on Friday, when Pippa rolled up to the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank visibly very pregnant, the internet fell in love with her once again and wanted to know her secrets.
Luckily for Pippa fans, she has been blogging throughout her pregnancy about the workouts that she's been doing, for the Waitrose website. Of course, everyone is different and every pregnancy is different. But if you want some royal-adjacent inspiration for how to stay active during pregnancy, consider taking a page from Pippa's blog.