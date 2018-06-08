Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Are Expecting Their First Child

We have some happy royal-adjacent baby news to share: Pippa Middleton is expecting her first baby with husband James Matthews. BBC News reports that Middleton confirmed the news in her column for Waitrose Weekend magazine. Reports of Middleton's pregnancy first began to emerge in April.
Admitting that it was "hard" to hide her pregnancy, Middleton revealed she "was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness." That bit of news is key, since her older sister, Kate, suffered from hyperemisis gravidarum, an extreme version of morning sickness, during all three of her pregnancies.
Advertisement
"That meant I was able to carry as normal and continue my sports," she added in the fitness column titled "Exercising during pregnancy." Yes, exercise. Or, you know, welcome another royal nephew and attend the Royal Wedding without anyone being the wiser.
Middleton and Matthews, a hedge fund manager, tied the knot in stunning ceremony in May of 2017. (This was also when we saw the epic photo of the Duchess of Cambridge chastising the future King of England.)
"I've noticed my body change but through exercise I feel it's being strengthened," Middleton wrote according to the BBC, adding "Who knows what the next few weeks have in store."
Whatever the next few weeks and months have in store, we're sure George, Charlotte, and Louis are about to get a super cute first cousin.
Advertisement