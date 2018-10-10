What's Going On With Azealia Banks & Lana Del Rey?

Last night on Twitter, Lana del Rey and Azealia Banks started arguing, earning the attention of most of the internet (the other half was mildly invested in the American Music Awards). The argument started, as many arguments do these days, with Kanye West’s Instagram. After del Ray (born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant) unleashed a few opinions on a photo of West wearing a Make America Great Again hat, Banks tweeted, “Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too. To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to 'pretend' to be an ally.”
See the tweet, below, which contains screenshots of del Rey’s original comment on West’s photo.
Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too. To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to “pretend” to be an ally. https://t.co/34VEqiiy2t— CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) September 30, 2018
That was on September 30. Almost ten days later, del Rey responded, addressing Banks directly on Twitter.
First, del Ray tweeted directly at Banks, asking Banks to direct her criticism to del Rey’s face. “u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t,” del Rey wrote. In her following tweets, she neglected to tag Banks, instead choosing to release the tweets to the wider TL.
“I won’t not fuck you the fuck up. Period,” del Ray wrote. Minutes later, she tweeted, “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.” Refinery29 has reached out to representation for both Banks and del Rey for comment.
Things only escalated from there. Banks said that del Rey’s “pointy nose” had to be fixed and also insinuated that the singer should get a breast augmentation. Then, del Rey offered up her (presumably plastic) surgeon’s number as well as a psychiatrist. The hashtag “#uneedanewcocktail” was invoked. Finally, Banks noted that she was speaking to her lawyer. (She asked her Twitter followers to find the original “addy” Tweet, which is hidden under the “Tweets & Replies” tab.)
Banks' spat with del Rey comes on the heels of her other, bizarre Twitter feud with Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes this past summer. Banks claimed she was alone at Musk's home for days, waiting to collaborate with Grimes on some music.
