What's Going On With Azealia Banks & Lana Del Rey?

Last night on Twitter, Lana del Rey and Azealia Banks started arguing, earning the attention of most of the internet (the other half was mildly invested in the American Music Awards ). The argument started, as many arguments do these days, with Kanye West’s Instagram . After del Ray (born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant) unleashed a few opinions on a photo of West wearing a Make America Great Again hat, Banks tweeted, “Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too. To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to 'pretend' to be an ally.”