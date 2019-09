At this point, Keeping Up With The Kardashians feels less like a traditional reality show and more like a waiting game. In real life outside the television screen we know there are three possible pregnancies in KardashiLand: Kim Kardashian’s confirmed surrogacy, along with the much-rumoured pregnancies of Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner . Throughout season 14 of KUWTK, the E! clan has totally avoided the speculation, and, so, we wait for the real-life drama of the famous family to inevitably bleed into their televised lives. While many hoped the Kardashians would finally use their holiday special to reveal the expectant new family members they’re thankful for this season — a very Kardashian thing to do for a Big Episode — it seemed the fam continued to avoid the proverbial baby elephants in the room. But, if you listen closely to “ A Very Kardashian Holiday ” it certainly sounds like matriarch Kris Jenner at last commented on the possible pregnancies.