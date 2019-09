PLOT TWIST! While making Owen apologize for the fifth time, Megan tells him that she cheated on Riggs first! In the flashback, Riggs asks for the necklace back, and Megan comes clean on her cheating. Both of these Hunts need to be in anger management of the lifelong variety. But finally, we get some blanks get filled in from that first meeting between Owen and Riggs where the former completely lost his shit. Megan did ask to go back on the chopper to avoid flying with Riggs, but she didn’t know the female patient she was with wasn’t trying to stop the shooters who got a ton of guys they treated that day. She was the second shooter and she's the reason Megan gets kidnapped. Owen let her break protocol to do it — so a situation where he was going to be mad at Riggs anyway got blown way out of proportion.