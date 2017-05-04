8 Salsa Recipes You Can Make At Home TONIGHT

Salsa is a great recipe to have in your back pocket because it tastes good on just about everything. It could be an appetizer or a taco topper, but a chunky homemade salsa is practically a salad: eat it alone, mix it with grains, serve it on top of grilled chicken — the world is your oyster. And not only is fresh salsa a lot better than buying canned, it's often surprisingly easy to make.
Include staples like cilantro, onion, and fresh peppers, and you can improvise with the rest, or try one of these eight delicious recipes ahead. From strawberries to corn to avocado, it's hard to go wrong. Good thing Taco Tuesday happens every week.