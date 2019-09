Whether you're feeling Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) or not — I mean, will we ever really get over Meredith and Derek's (Patrick Dempsey) ultimate love story? — there's no way Meredith can deny that she's into the doc. He may not be McDreamy, but he's certainly, well, dreamy — and always down to push Mer's buttons. Not that Meredith is any sort of pushover: the doctor was suspended from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when she refused to let Eliza Mennick (Marika Dominczyk) into her operating room. Meredith's insubordination may have gotten her booted from her own OR, but now she's back — at the request of Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). And Nathan has something to say about it.