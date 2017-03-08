Look, I get it: it's not easy for Meredith to move on from Derek, and with the drama at her job, dating a co-worker isn't exactly the best idea. But... since when does anyone on Grey's Anatomy put not making things weird at work before attraction? The answer to that is never... and maybe it's time that Meredith put her hang-ups aside and goes for what she really wants. After the year she's had, she deserves a guy who's going to kiss her in the parking lot like Riggs will.