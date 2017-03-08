Whether you're feeling Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) or not — I mean, will we ever really get over Meredith and Derek's (Patrick Dempsey) ultimate love story? — there's no way Meredith can deny that she's into the doc. He may not be McDreamy, but he's certainly, well, dreamy — and always down to push Mer's buttons. Not that Meredith is any sort of pushover: the doctor was suspended from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when she refused to let Eliza Mennick (Marika Dominczyk) into her operating room. Meredith's insubordination may have gotten her booted from her own OR, but now she's back — at the request of Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). And Nathan has something to say about it.
But let's be honest: Nathan just wants an excuse to talk to Meredith.
In this sneak peek from March 9's episode "Civil War," Riggs takes a jab at Mer for "folding" under the pressure to return to the hospital. It's essentially the equivalent of playground teasing — except that these two are high-profile doctors who have already made out aggressively on a car. Alex (Justin Chambers), of course, sees right through the doctors' flirtationship — even though Meredith insists she doesn't want to be with the cardio-thoracic surgeon. (Because yeah, okay.)
Look, I get it: it's not easy for Meredith to move on from Derek, and with the drama at her job, dating a co-worker isn't exactly the best idea. But... since when does anyone on Grey's Anatomy put not making things weird at work before attraction? The answer to that is never... and maybe it's time that Meredith put her hang-ups aside and goes for what she really wants. After the year she's had, she deserves a guy who's going to kiss her in the parking lot like Riggs will.
