Red Wine Forties Are Here To Help Usher In Fall

For those of us that aren't ready for summer to be over, this news might help you with the transition. From the creators of the Forty Ounce Rosé comes the Forty Ounce Red! It's here just in time for sweaters, crisp weather, and crunchy, colorful leaves.
Sommelier and co-founder of Forty Ounce Wines, Patrick Cappiello, described the new release made with Gamay grapes from Northern France as a "light-bodied, lively and dry red wine." The best part? It only costs $16, according to Delish. We're keeping this in mind for the perfect thing to bring to this year's Friendsgiving.
As stated by the brand, like the wildly successful and summery Forty Ounce Rosé, the Forty Ounce Red is sustainably grown and made without any chemical treatments or synthetic products. "The wine also speaks to a growing trend in red wines," Cappiello shared in a press release. "Reds that don't knock you out with tannins, and make for easy drinking all day or night long." It sounds like we have found our new fall drink! Our minds have gone from rosé at a barbeque to red wine at a dinner party.
“I look at the 40 liter, and it should be easy drinking and fresh,” Cappiello said in an interview with Food & Wine. “The idea should be that people can consume the bottle and not need a nap after." Don't forget Forty Ounce Wines’ Muscadet if red wine isn't your thing. Or if it is, and you just like to have variety!
You'll need to act fast because only 4,800 cases were made. You can find the list of stores on their website that stock their wines. Unlike the rosé which only was available in stores in five states, the red will be available in twice as many states across the U.S. as well as in Calgary, Canada. We're suddenly feeling very autumnal!
