Little River Rose Blackstock has Kelly Clarkson for a mother and Reba McEntire for a step-grandma. When all is said and done, though, she'd rather just listen to the greatest female rap group of all time.
Clarkson shared a video clip of her and her 2-year-old daughter participating in the #DiabetesDanceDare challenge, which raises awareness about the disease. River Rose suited up for the occasion with a jaunty pink baseball cap worn to the side, and couldn't' resist throwing some shapes in anticipation of the music.
After challenging the cast of The Voice and Gwen Stefani to complete the dare next, Clarkson flipped on the stereo and the boogying commenced. The mother-daughter duo's song of choice: "Push It" by Salt-N-Pepa.
"This is totally inappropriate for a 2-year-old!" Clarkson shouted as she and the tot busted a move.
Inappropriate? Probably, considering the song's racy lyrics. But given that River no doubt thinks this track is about babies, we'll give mama a pass. Prepare to be utterly charmed.
Clarkson shared a video clip of her and her 2-year-old daughter participating in the #DiabetesDanceDare challenge, which raises awareness about the disease. River Rose suited up for the occasion with a jaunty pink baseball cap worn to the side, and couldn't' resist throwing some shapes in anticipation of the music.
After challenging the cast of The Voice and Gwen Stefani to complete the dare next, Clarkson flipped on the stereo and the boogying commenced. The mother-daughter duo's song of choice: "Push It" by Salt-N-Pepa.
"This is totally inappropriate for a 2-year-old!" Clarkson shouted as she and the tot busted a move.
Inappropriate? Probably, considering the song's racy lyrics. But given that River no doubt thinks this track is about babies, we'll give mama a pass. Prepare to be utterly charmed.
.@followtheblonde challenge accepted by me & River Rose 4 #DiabetesDanceDare I now challenge the whole cast of @NBCTheVoice & @gwenstefani" pic.twitter.com/IQdAoJ4us1— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 12, 2016
Advertisement